Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman died and her friend sustained injuries in a motorcycle accident involving a truck in Ajmer district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

Gargi and Divanshu (25) were returning to Jaipur on a motorcycle after a visit to Ajmer when the accident took place near the Makrana crossing, they said.

When the truck hit the two-wheeler, both its riders fell off it and Gargi was run over, SHO of Gandhi Nagar police station Shambhu Singh said.

The woman died on the spot while her friend escaped with minor injuries, he said.

Gargi was from Kota and was studying in a college in Jaipur, while Divanshu works as a software engineer in the state capital.

The body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination, the police said.

