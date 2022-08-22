New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping off the roof of an apartment building in New Delhi, police said on Sunday.

She was identified as Ayushi, a resident of the Dhobi Ghat area here.

The police said the incident took place around 9 pm on Saturday.

"A call was received about a body found outside Yamuna Apartments in the North Avenue area. Preliminary enquiry revealed that she had jumped off the roof of the building as her bag, shoes and mobile phone were found on the roof," Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), said.

CCTV footage from the apartment showed her walking alone towards the building and going to the roof, the police said.

An autopsy was conducted at the RML hospital and no foul play has been found yet, they said, adding that her family raised no suspicions.

