New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified persons here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Ranjit Nagar police station limits of the national capital.

According to Delhi Police, At about 4.15 pm, on Sunday, information was received that a person has been stabbed at Sangam Colony, Pandav Nagar. Delhi, Immediately, the police team reached the spot and found that the injured was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Abhishek, a resident of Sangam Colony, Pandav Nagar.

Speaking to ANI, the unconsolable mother of the deceased, said, "I was on duty at Manesar, I got a call that someone stabbed my son, immediately I rushed to my home and I got to know my son is no more, my son never quarreled with anyone,"

One neighbor and eyewitness of the incident Raj Kishore said, "Today at about 3 pm I was at my shop suddenly I heard the voice of shouting of Abhishek, I rushed to the spot I saw him lying in a pool of blood. I couldn't do anything as the assailants had fled the spot."

The police are investigating the matter. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

