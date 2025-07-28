Shimla, Jul 28 (PTI) Parts of Himachal Pradesh received rains, with heavy showers at some places, in the past 24 hours, and 200 roads were blocked in the state due to it on Monday.

Sixty-two power distribution transformers and 110 water supply schemes have also been affected across the state due to rain that began Sunday evening, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Also Read | Nilgiris Shocker: Government School Teacher Arrested for Sexually Abusing Over 20 Students in Tamil Nadu.

Shahpur in Kangra was the wettest with 157.5 mm of rainfall, followed by Kangra city with 140.4 mm of rainfall, the state Met department said.

Palampur received 71.4 mm of rainfall, Dharamshala 53.3 mm, Jogindernagar 46 mm, Sarahan 30 mm, Mandi 24.8 mm, Guler 23.2 mm, Naina Devi 22.6 mm, Nagrota Suriyan 19.8 mm, Olinda 18.2 mm and Dhaulakuan 17.5 mm.

Also Read | TRF Ban a Diplomatic Win; BRICS, China Supported Operation Sindoor, Says EAM S Jaishankar in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

A total of 121 roads were blocked in Mandi district.

The road from Dharamshala to Gaggal -- where Kangra airport is located -- has been obstructed due to landslides at various places, officials said.

The met office has issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated areas of Kangra, Mandi and Kullu districts on Tuesday.

It also issued yellow warning of heavy rains at isolated places in Chamba, Shimla and Sirmaur districts on Tuesday and Una, Kangra, Mandi and Kullu districts on Wednesday.

Since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 20 till date, Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses amounting Rs 1,523 crores, according to officials.

So far, 90 people have died and 35 have gone missing in rain-related incidents and 1,320 houses have been fully or partially damaged in the state. The state has witnessed 43 flash floods, 25 cloudbursts and 32 landslides in this year's monsoon.

Thunderstorms were witnessed in Kangra, Palampur and Jot while gusty winds with wind speed ranging between 33 to 48 kmph lashed Kukumseri, Seobagh and Bajaura, the weather office said.

There was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures and Kukumseri was coldest at night, recording a low of 12.4 degrees Celsius while Una was hottest in the day with a high of 34 degrees Celsius.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)