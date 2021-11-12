Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): As many as 2,000 cases of dengue have been reported in Gwalior so far, informed an official.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Manish Sharma, Chief Medical Health Officer Gwalior said, "A total of 2,000 positive cases of dengue have been reported in Gwalior so far.

Also Read | Gujarat Horror: Minor Girl Raped, Strangled to Death in Bharuch District.

He further said, "Our control measures have started producing results, cases are gradually coming down." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)