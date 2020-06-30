New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets totalling worth Rs 7.32 lakhs under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) of Aijaz Hussain Khawaja, resident of Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, in a terror funding case of 2006.

The attached assets consist of a portion of a residential flat at Jangpura, New Delhi and balances in the bank account held by wife of Khawaja, read a statement.

In 2006, Khawaja was apprehended with one bag containing 2.05 kg RDX and Rs 49 lakhs in cash by special cell of Delhi Police. Khawaja was convicted with sentence of imprisonment for a period of seven years under section 5(b) of Explosive Substances Act, 1908 along with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The seized amount was also confiscated by the Trial Court, the statement added.

Investigation under PMLA revealed that accused was operating as a Hawala operator for financing various terror related illegal activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Out of such illegal hawala operation, he had generated proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 8.50 Lakhs during that period. As a Hawala operator he was in touch with Muktiar Ahmed Bhatt alias Ahmed (a Pakistan based LeT operative in league with Pakistan ISI) to undertake Hawala transactions/dealings for various separatists and Militant activities.

After identification of these assets in the form of house and bank balances, Provisional Attachment Order has been issued under PMLA. (ANI)

