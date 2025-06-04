New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) A Delhi court is likely to consider on June 9 the plea of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana seeking permission to speak to his family members.

Special Judge Chander Jit Singh on Wednesday allowed Tihar Jail authorities to file a response in the matter.

Also Read | Bakrid 2025: Ahead of Eid, Delhi Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Urges Muslim Community To Refrain From Performing Animal Sacrifices in Open Areas and on Streets.

The judge took on record the reply filed by the National Investigation Agency and directed it to supply a copy to jail authorities, based on which the jail officials would file their response.

The 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman is currently in judicial custody.

Also Read | Jhabua Road Accident: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Announces INR 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families of Deceased, INR 50,000 to Injured.

Rana, a close associate of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition.

Advocate Piyush Sachdeva from Delhi Legal Services Authority was appointed to represent Rana.

Rana is accused of conspiring with Headley and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the three-day terror siege of India's financial capital.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea.

As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)