New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The DDA allotted on Wednesday free parking spaces across three categories to owners of 1,214 flats in Vasant Kunj under the 2019 housing scheme by conducting a draw of lots, officials said.

The draw of lots was held at the Vikas Sadan, headquarters of the Delhi Development Authority.

"Allotment of parking spaces wasn't done at the time of allotment of flats for the 2019 scheme. Therefore, it was done today," an official said, adding that 1,267 parking lots were up for grabs.

The draw of lots for allotment of nearly 18,000 flats on offer under the scheme was held in July 2019.

"The draw was conducted today and 1,214 applicants were allotted parking spaces, under three categories -- stilt, basement and open," the official said.

These applicants possessed flats in three categories -- 416 in high-income group (HIG), 579 in middle-income group (MIG) and 219 in low-income group (LIG), he said.

"The allotment of parking spaces was free of cost as it included for Vasant Kunj flats under Housing Scheme 2019. Also, for 2021 Housing Scheme launched in January, parking will be allotted along with allotment of flats," the official said.

Sixty applicants belonged to physically-challenged category, the official said.

The DDA Housing Scheme 2019 had offered flats under four categories -- 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS) -- in Vasant Kunj and Narela area. PTI

