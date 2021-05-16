Chandigarh, May 16 (PTI) Punjab registered 202 more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 11,895 on Sunday, according to a medical bulletin.

The infection tally rose to 4.98 lakh with 7,038 new cases, while 9,059 more patients recovered. The active cases declined from 77,789 the previous day to 75,478, the bulletin stated.

The test positivity rate is 9.76 per cent and the number of recoveries rose to 4.1 lakh, it said.

Twenty-two deaths were reported from Bathinda, 20 from Ludhiana, 19 each from Muktsar and Fazilka, and 15 from Patiala, among others.

Ludhiana reported 942 cases, but it was lower than Saturday's infections of 1,132. Bathinda registered 705 more cases, followed by 673 in Jalandhar and 542 in Mohali.

There are 443 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 9,796 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh registered 664 fresh cases, taking the count to 55,367, while 857 more patients recovered, according to a medical bulletin.

Ten more people succumbed to COVID-19, taking the toll to 635. The active cases dropped from 7,847 on Saturday to 7,644, it said.

With 857 patients recuperating, the number of recoveries reached 47,088, as per bulletin.

