New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) A court here has acquitted two men of committing arson during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying there was "an element of doubt" on the prosecution's case.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing a case against Raj Kumar alias Goli and Raj Kumar alias Raju, who were accused of being a part of a riotous mob that vandalised and torched a property in Mahalaxmi Enclave in Karawal Nagar on February 25, 2020.

"On overall appreciation of evidence on the record, I find that an element of doubt remains over the case presented by prosecution against both the accused persons," the judge said in an order passed on Thursday.

Noting the testimony of three witnesses, he said two riotous mobs were present at the spot. There is, however, no certainty of the specific mob involved in the incident, the judge said.

"I find that the evidence on the record does not make it clear which particular mob was behind which particular incident. Therefore, it cannot be said with all certainty that both the accused persons herein were part of that mob, which was behind the incidents prosecuted by the investigating officer (IO) in this case," he said.

"I find that the accused persons are entitled to benefit of the doubt in this case and hence, they are acquitted of the charges levelled against them," the judge added.

