New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) A court here Tuesday discharged five people accused of dacoity and arson in a 2020 northeast Delhi riots case, saying there was no evidence on record to support the allegations.

The court, however, said they will face trial for the offences of rioting, unlawful assembly and disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant.

Also Read | Nithin Kamath Signs The Giving Pledge: Zerodha CEO Commits To Give Away Majority of His Wealth to Bill Gates-Warren Buffet Founded Charity Organisation.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing a case against five people, who were accused of being part of a riotous mob that engaged in vandalism and arson, besides looting 10 tola (116.64 gm) gold jewellery and Rs 90,000 from the complainant's house on February 25, 2020.

"...I find that there is no evidence on the record in support of allegations for offences under IPC sections 427 (punishment for committing mischief and thereby causing loss or damage to the amount of Rs fifty or upwards) 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to an amount of 100 rupees or upwards) and 395 (dacoity) against accused persons…Therefore, they are entitled to be discharged…," the judge said.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy FIR By CBI Provides for a Maximum Five-Year Jail Term.

The judge, however, said on the basis of the evidence placed on record the accused persons were liable to be tried for the offence of rioting, rioting armed with a deadly weapon, unlawful assembly and disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant.

ASJ Pramachala said presumptions could not make any person responsible for a particular incident.

"In the present case from the statement of witnesses and the video relied upon by the prosecution, one can only assume that the accused persons had come in the gali (lane) equipped with lathi or danda and they were making statements against Hindus for putting pressure upon the government to take back CAA/NRC…," the judge said.

He said the evidence of forming an unlawful assembly for committing the offences under IPC sections 427, 435 and 395 was "missing in the case."

The judge noted the witnesses claimed to have identified the accused persons as part of a riotous mob on the basis of a video.

"This video does not show any incident of vandalism, pelting of stones or loot and therefore, this video cannot be a piece of evidence in support of the allegations that the same accused persons had committed vandalism or loot (even if it is assumed that such incident took place in the house of the complainant), as alleged by these witnesses," the judge said.

The judge said a case of dacoity was also not made out because, according to the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), in order to invoke the offence it was necessary that the accused and victim were physically present before each other to cause the situations of causing hurt, causing fear etc.

"It appears from his (complainant's) statement that he or his family members were not present at their house when allegedly such vandalism or loot took place," the judge said.

Regarding gold jewellery, there was no confirmation whether such ornaments were actually present in the complainant's house, the judge said.

"It is worth mentioning here that, unlike many other cases, the house of the complainant is not alleged to have been burnt and it is also not part of the allegations that except for jewellery and cash anything else, including documents, was taken away," he said.

The court said regarding offences under IPC sections 427 and 435, there was no "concrete statement" of witnesses that any particular property was damaged or torched.

It said all such statements were "vague" and there was no photograph of any vandalised property on the record.

The Khajuri Khas police station had registered an FIR against Mehboob Alam, Manjoor Alam, Mohammed Niyaz, Nafees and Mansoor Alam in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)