Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], March 9 (ANI): Preparation for counting of votes for the recently concluded Punjab Assembly elections is currently underway.

Counting of votes will take place for 14 Assembly constituencies in the Ludhiana district tomorrow.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022: 'Exit Polls Should Be Banned', Says Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Speaking to ANI today, Deepjot Kaur, Returning Officer of Payal constituency said, "Preparations are being made by the administration for the counting of votes for the Punjab Assembly elections to be held on March 10 (tomorrow). Counting of votes will take place for 14 Assembly constituencies in Ludhiana district, for which 14 counting centres have been set up in city Ludhiana."

"Three-tier security arrangements have been made in terms of security. CCTV cameras have also been installed as per the instructions of the Election Commission," she added.

Also Read | Rajasthan Govt Issues Circular Against Confining Mother Pigs Over Appeal From PETA.

Punjab Assembly polls took place on February 20.

Counting of votes in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa will take place from tomorrow. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)