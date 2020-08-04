Pune, Aug 4 (PTI) Pune district reported 2098 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 94,978 on Tuesday, a health department official said.

He said the death toll rose to 2,185 with 56 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period in the western Maharashtra district.

Also Read | Lebanon | Blast Was in Port Area With Highly Explosive Material, Not Explosives, Says Internal Security Chief : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 4, 2020.

Also, 1,312 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, the official said.

"Of the 2,098 cases, 1,192 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits (the city), where the count rose to 59,496. With 629 cases, the tally in Pimpri-Chinchwad stood at 24,311," he said.

Also Read | Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched in India at Rs 19,990.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 11,171, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)