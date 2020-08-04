New Delhi, Aug 4: Sony on Tuesday launched the latest truly wireless earbuds 'WF-1000XM3' in India for Rs 19,990. The device will be available at an introductory price of Rs 17,990 for a period of 10 days from August 6. The highlight of these earbuds is the noise-canceling tech, which is powered by a custom QN1e processor. The earphones have 6mm dynamic drivers, a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz, Bluetooth 5.0, and support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs, the company said in a statement.

Sony claims 32-hours of backup without noise cancellation and 24 hours with noise cancellation. The earphones themselves carry six-hour of battery life with three more charges stored in the case.

Experience industry-leading noise cancellation & truly wireless design with the new WF-1000XM3 #SonyHeadphones. Sunil Nayyar, MD, Gyanendra Singh, Head Audio Business & Mani Balan, Product Manager,Sony India all excited about the launch.Register: https://t.co/M2DljYbFO8 pic.twitter.com/yXLMDzP8cf — Sony India (@sony_india) August 4, 2020

According to the company, the earbuds also support quick charge, giving users 90 minutes of playback with 10 min charge via Type-C port. These earphones are also equipped with a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX to help provide high-resolution audio quality. The earphones can be customised and controlled through the Sony Headphones Connect app, available for iOS and Android.

