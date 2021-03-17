Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 17 (PTI) Kerala on Wednesday logged 2,098 fresh COVID-19 cases, including two UK returnees, pushing the infection count to 10.96 lakh and the toll rose to 4,435 with 13 more deaths, the state government said. As many as 2,815 people were cured of the infection and the total recoveries touched 10,66,259 while 25,394 people were undergoing treatment, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

The total positive cases touched 10,96,741 with the addition of the new cases that were detected after screening 60,193 samples with a test positivity rate of 3.49 per cent.

So far, 1,24,50,771 samples have been sent for testing. Ernakulam recorded 255 cases, Kozhikode 246, Kollam 230 and Thiruvananthapuram 180.

So far, a total of 104 UK returnees, four from South Africa and one from Brazil have tested positive for the virus. Thirteen more deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded, taking the toll to 4,435.

Of the fresh cases, nine were health workers, 72 had come from outside the state and 1,879 infected through contact. As many as 1,35,904 people are under observation with 3,932 of them in hospitals, the Minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)