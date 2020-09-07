Aizawl, Sep 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Mizoram went up to 1,114 after 21 more people, including seven Border Security Force personnel, tested positive for the virus on Monday, an official said.

Of the fresh cases, Aizawl district accounted for eight, followed by six in Kolasib, four in Lunglei and three in Serchhip.

The state now has 382 active cases and 732 patients have recovered from the disease till date.

None died due to coronavirus infection in Mizoram so far.

The official said that as many as 45,153 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till date.

