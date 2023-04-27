Jammu, Apr 27 (PTI) Eight districts in Jammu and Kashmir got new deputy commissioners on Thursday as the administration carried out a reshuffle and ordered transfer and posting of 21 officers, including 10 IAS officers.

Director of Information and Public Relations Akshay Labroo was transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Budgam district, according to an order issued by the General Administration Department.

IAS officers Sachin Kumar Vaishy, Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, Basharat Qayoom, Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Faz Lui Haseeb, Abhishek Sharma and Rakesh Minhas were posted as deputy commissioners of Udhampur, Poonch, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Samba and Kathua districts, respectively, it said.

IAS officer Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary was transferred and posted as Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited.

IAS officer Minga Sherpa was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat. He shall hold the charge of the posts of Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation, and Director, Information, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

IRS officer Raja Yaqoob Farooq was transferred and posted as Director, Tourism, Kashmir.

Ten Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service officers were also given new postings as part of the reshuffle.

