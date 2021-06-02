New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a 21-year-old man wanted in an armed dacoity that took place in December last year in Jaitpur area, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Azharuddin, a resident of Jamia Nagar, they said. He was arrested on Tuesday from his rented house in Jaitpur Extension-II, police said.

On December 9, six to seven masked persons with arms forcibly entered a house in Saidullajab Extension of Neb Sarai area, a senior police officer said.

They robbed Rs 4 lakh cash, four gold chains, two diamond bracelets and 2.5 kilograms of silver jewellery at gunpoint after confining the family members in a room inside the house, the officer said.

On Tuesday, police got a tip-off that Azharuddin was staying in a hideout in the area of Jaitpur. Later, a raid was conducted and Azharuddin was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

Azharuddin disclosed that on December 9, he along with his six other associates, had forcibly intruded the house of the victim and robbed cash and jewellery at gunpoint, police said.

The 21-year-old also revealed that one of his associates Shiv Kumar, earlier used to work as a driver of one of the victims, an owner of a steel furniture shop. The driver was fired from the job about two years back, the police said quoting the accused.

Kumar, who was having a grudge against the victim, told Azharuddin that the victim is a very rich businessman and they could get a good amount of cash and jewellery from his house, the DCP said.

On the day of the incident, Arman Malik, one of the accused, posing as a courier boy, entered the house and later, Azharuddin with other associates came inside the house and committed the dacoity, Kushwah said.

The DCP added that all the other six accused had already been arrested in this case.

