Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 20 (ANI): A 21-year-old Assam boy has created a buzz with his unique "mechanical art" of making portraits by using electronic waste materials with an aim to create awareness among people to protect the environment.

Rahul Pareek, hailing from Assam's Dhuri district and a student of KC Das Commerce College in Guwahati, has made several portraits of former and current Assam Chief Minister and current Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, cricketer Virat Kohli, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Yoga Guru Ramdev and many by using discarded computer motherboards, mobile phones and other e-waste materials.

The young artist is now planning to create a unique portrait for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by using stamps that have been used in offices.

Speaking to ANI, Rahul Pareek said, "I have planned to create an artwork of PM Modi and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee by using all development projects implemented by the Centre including 'Make in India' stamps. I have planned to use more than one lakh stamps to create the portrait. This portrait will convey a message to people that our country is progressing in a modern way."

The young boy had also created a painting by using discarded Chinese mobiles and other electronic gadgets to pay tribute to Indian soldiers who lost their lives at Galwan.

Pareek said that he had an interest in fine arts since childhood and inspires people with his artwork.

"After completing my fine arts course, I felt that I will do something out of the box so that people are inspired by seeing it. Art is such a thing that gives a message by itself. I thought that I should make such art pieces where there is a small message. I had chosen electronic waste materials to create portraits and also to make an artistic solution," he said.

Further, the young artists added, "I had made a portrait of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal by using a wasted computer motherboard and I had gifted the portrait to him. After that, I have been making a lot of artwork."

In 2020, Rahul had made it to the Asia Book of Records and won many more awards for his innovative mechanical artworks. (ANI)

