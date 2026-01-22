Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 22 (ANI): Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, attended a felicitation ceremony held in honour of celebrated cricketer Manishankar Murasingh on achieving the remarkable milestone of 100 matches in the Ranji Trophy, organised by the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA). The event took place at Hotel Polo Towers, Agartala.

Officials of the Tripura Cricket Association, former players, sports administrators, and well-wishers were present at the ceremony. The TCA acknowledged Murasingh's long-standing contribution to Tripura cricket and his role in elevating the team's performance at the national level.

Also Read | Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery: INR 20 Crore Dream Fuels Record Rush as Ticket Sales Cross 5 Million Ahead of Draw.

Speaking on the occasion on Wednesday, the Tripura Chief Minister said that Manishankar Murasingh is a pride of the state. He has played 100 Ranji Trophy matches--an achievement no one from Tripura has attained before. Earlier, players from the state could reach around 40 or 50 matches at most.

He said that today is an extremely joyful day for the state as it marks Tripura's Statehood Day. On this special occasion, the Tripura Cricket Association is felicitating the pride of the state, Manishankar Murasingh.

Also Read | Republic Day 2026 in Raigad: Shiv Sena’s Bharat Gogawale To Unfurl Tricolour on Republic Day Instead of NCP’s Aditi Tatkare; Here’s Why.

The Chief Minister stated that Murasingh's achievements will inspire boys and girls of future generations to take a keen interest in cricket. He added that the government has undertaken various initiatives across the state to promote the development of cricket, enabling children to move forward in the sport. Emphasising a holistic approach, he said the focus is not limited to cricket alone, but extends to the overall development of all sports so that young athletes can excel in different disciplines.

He further mentioned that earlier, many playgrounds were named after leaders and ministers, but now several new grounds and stadiums have been named after sportspersons to honour their contributions. Congratulating Murasingh on his phenomenal achievement, the Chief Minister lauded his dedication, discipline, and consistent performance, stating that his journey is a matter of pride for Tripura and a source of inspiration for young sportspersons across the state.

Saha also highlighted the government's commitment to promoting sports and nurturing talent, adding that such achievements reflect the steadily growing sports culture in Tripura. The event concluded with warm felicitations and best wishes for Manishankar Murasingh's continued success in Indian cricket. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)