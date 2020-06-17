India News | 213 New COVID-19 Cases in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI): A total of 213 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Tuesday taking the total count of cases in the state to 5,406.

Telangana Health Department said 3,027 people have been cured/discharged and 191 deaths have been reported due to coronavirus in the state.

The state has 2,188 active cases of COVID-19.

With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday. (ANI)

