Thane, Aug 30 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 213 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,41,388, a health official said on Tuesday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Monday, the district currently has 2,450 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

One death was also reported on Monday, which raised the district's COVID-19 fatality toll to 11,940, he said.

The recovery count in Thane has reached 7,27,322, the official said.

