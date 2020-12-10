Gaya (Bihar) [India], December 10 (ANI): As many as 22 cadets from Officer's Training Academy (OTA), Gaya, will be commissioned into the Indian Army on December 12.

Days before the commissioning, a commandant award ceremony was organised at the OTA, Gaya, on Wednesday.

Commandant Sunil Srivastava said that the cadets, who are the special commission officers, will be commissioned after a passing out parade on December 12. (ANI)

