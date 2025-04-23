Shillong, Apr 23 (PTI) Twenty-two children from Meghalaya studying in an illegal private boarding school in Karnataka were handed over to their parents here on Wednesday, an official said.

The children were studying in the illegal boarding school in Karnataka. On March 16 in a food poisoning incident in the boarding school, two children died and the other children were shifted to a government children's home, the official said.

Also Read | Why Are Players and Umpires Wearing Black Armbands in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match? Know Reason.

The parents of the children moved court for the return of their children. The court directed that the children be reunited with their parents in Meghalaya.

The children from Meghalaya returned to their home state accompanied by the Child Welfare Officer of Karnataka. The Karnataka Child Welfare Officer handed over the children to their Meghalaya counterpart who after verifying the parent's identities handed them over to their parents.

Also Read | Robert Vadra Blames Hindutva Push for Pahalgam Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Sparks Outrage Across Nation (Watch Video).

Meghalaya Social Welfare minister Paul Lyngodh was present in the ceremony where the children were handed over to their parents.

Of the 22 children, four were from East Khasi Hills district, seven from West Jaintia Hills district, eight from East Jaintia Hills district and three from West Khasi Hills district, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)