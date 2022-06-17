Srinagar, Jun 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection tally in the Union Territory to 4,54,442, officials said.

Seventeen fresh cases were reported from Jammu division while five cases were reported from Kashmir valley, the officials said here.

Also Read | Agnipath Scheme Protest: Railways Cancels Over 200 Trains Across Country.

There are 124 active cases of the disease in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,566, they said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,752 in Jammu and Kashmir as no fresh fatality linked to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Net Direct Tax Collections Rises 45% to Over Rs 3.39 Lakh Crore Till Mid-June 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)