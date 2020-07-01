Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 1 (ANI): All the swab tests conducted for COVID-19 on Tuesday resulted negative, informed the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram on Wednesday.

A total of 22 swab samples were tested yesterday Civil Hospital Lunglei Truenat Lab.

"22 swab samples were tested yesterday (30/06/2020) at Civil Hospital Lunglei Truenat Lab. All 22 samples have been confirmed negative for COVID-19," the tweet read.

As of Tuesday, the state has a total of 160 COVID-19 cases of which, 38 patients are active cases and 122 patients have been discharged.

No deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the state, as of yesterday. (ANI)

