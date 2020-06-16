India News | 22-yr-old DU Student Found Dead at Home in Delhi's Lado Sarai Area

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old Delhi University student was found dead at her home in south Delhi's Lado Sarai area, police said on Tuesday.

The student used to live with her mother and two sisters. She was the youngest among the three children, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room on Monday, the DCP said.

The family did not allege any foul play, he said.

Police said though no suicide note was recovered from the spot, it appeared to be a case of suicide.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem and investigation into the matter was underway, police added.

