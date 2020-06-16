Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | 22-yr-old DU Student Found Dead at Home in Delhi's Lado Sarai Area

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 11:02 PM IST
New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old Delhi University student was found dead at her home in south Delhi's Lado Sarai area, police said on Tuesday.

The student used to live with her mother and two sisters. She was the youngest among the three children, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room on Monday, the DCP said.

The family did not allege any foul play, he said.

Police said though no suicide note was recovered from the spot, it appeared to be a case of suicide.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem and investigation into the matter was underway, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

