India News | 2,224 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Delhi, Total Count Reaches 41,182

"A total of 2,224 COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 41,182, including 15,823 recovered/discharged/migrated, 24,032 active cases and 1,327 deaths," Delhi Health Department

As per the bulletin of the Government, 56 persons succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday taking the death toll to 1,327.

A total of 878 patients have recovered today taking the total number of recovered patients to 15,823.

So far 2,90,592 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Delhi, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, India's count of COVID-19 cases has reached 3,20,922. So far, 9195 people have died due to illness in the country. (ANI)

