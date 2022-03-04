Chandigarh, Mar 4 (PTI) As many as 225 students have returned safely to Punjab so far, said state Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari on Friday.

He also asked officials concerned to ensure the safe return of remaining students and other persons stuck in war-torn Ukraine.

"The state government is sparing no effort to help the distressed families in this hour of crisis," he said in an official release.

The chief secretary said 476 calls have been received so far on the control room numbers and these queries are being immediately forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for ensuring safe and secure evacuation of persons stranded in Ukraine.

Tewari urged the parents whose children are stranded in Ukraine to contact the helpline so that they could be extended assistance.

Punjab Resident Commissioner Rakhee Gupta Bhandari apprised the chief secretary that they are in constant touch with the Indian embassy to ensure that state residents don't face any kind of problem in returning to their homes.

