Dispur (Assam) [India], October 12 (ANI): Assam reported 226 new COVID-19 cases and three fatalities in the past 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

With this, the total cases of this virus rose to 6,05,465 including 2,664 active cases.The death toll touched 5,934 in the state here with 3 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | G20 Summit On Afghanistan: PM Narendra Modi Stresses on Preventing Afghan Territory from Becoming Source of Radicalisation, Terrorism.

Meanwhile, the state saw 5,95,314 cases being recovered in total with 223 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate here is 98.36 per cent.

According to the state government data, Assam has administered over 2,61,89,563 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far. (ANI)

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Father After Argument Over Trivial Issue; Accused Detained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)