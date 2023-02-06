New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The 22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav will stage over 80 plays in the national capital and nine other cities, starting February 14, the National School of Drama (NSD) announced on Monday.

Opening here in Delhi with the famous Bengali play "Jagannath" by Kolkata-based theatre group Chetana, the annual international theatre festival will showcase a diverse bouquet of plays as part of the ongoing 'Amrit Mahotsav of Independence'.

"We have scrutinised a list of top-notch plays, selecting from 960 submissions, including international entries. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to halt the invitation process for the foreign participants given their safety concerns," said professor Ramesh Chandra Gaur, director of NSD, in a statement.

"Jagannath", an adaptation of Lu Xun's Chinese novella "The True Story of Ah-Q", directed by Arun Mukhopadhyay, is widely considered as one of the legendary productions of Bengali theatre.

Hosting as many as 10 traditional plays in Delhi, the festival will run parallelly in Jaipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Guwahati, Jammu, Srinagar, Bhopal, Nashik and Kevadia.

"The Institution seeks to nurture the growth of new folk talents through the platform of 22 nd BRM. So we have made an effort to accommodate as many young theatre aficionados as we can," added Gaur.

The 13-day festival will include plays in English, Hindi, and other languages.

Besides the plays, the NSD campus will be abuzz with allied performances which will include street plays, the director meet events, book launches -- including book on the late NSD alumnus and eminent actor Irrfan Khan -- and master classes by national and international stalwarts from the field of theatre community.

Previously, the NSD had organised Bharat Rang Mahotsav in July 2022 under the "Azadi Segment" of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to commemorate and pay its tribute to the martyrs of the country.

The festival will conclude on February 26 in Kevadia, Gujarat.

