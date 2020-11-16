Chandigarh, Nov 16 (PTI) Twenty-three more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Monday as 445 new cases pushed the state's infection tally to 1,42,082, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, 4,480 people have succumbed to the infection in the state.

There are 5,601 active cases in the state as of now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 570 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection on Monday, taking the number of cured persons to 1,32,001, the bulletin said.

Eighteen critical patients are on ventilator while 156 are on oxygen support, it said.

So far, 28,78,477 samples have been collected for testing the state, it added.

