Chandigarh, Jan 14 (PTI) Chandigarh on Thursday reported 23 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 20,438, according to a medical bulletin.

The death of a 67-year-old person took the toll to 330, the bulletin said.

There are 273 active cases in the union territory as of now, it said.

Forty-one patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 19,835, it said.

A total of 1,97,283 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,75,903 tested negative while reports of 81 samples were awaited, the bulletin said.

