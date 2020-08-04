Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): A total of 231 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths were reported in the Maharashtra Police force in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 9,934.

With three more fatalities, the total deaths in the state police force reached 107.

Also Read | UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2019 Declared: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 4, 2020.

Out of the total number of police personnel infected with coronavirus, 7,950 have recovered and 1,877 cases are active, informed the Maharashtra Police.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as it has a total of 1,47,324 active cases and 15,842 deaths. A total of 4,50,196 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the state up to Monday, according to Union Ministry of Health. (ANI)

Also Read | H1-B Visa Holders Can't Be Hired For Federal Contracts: Here's How Donald Trump's Move Will Affect US-Based Indian Workers And Companies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)