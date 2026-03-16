New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge raised concerns in the Upper House over what he described as a growing LPG crisis in the country, due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Kharge said the shortage of LPG cylinders was creating widespread distress among households and businesses across India. "I wish to draw the attention of this House to the LPG crisis prevailing in the country, caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. This LPG crisis has created widespread chaos across the entire nation," he said.

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Kharge stated that the crisis was severely affecting poor and middle-class households as well as commercial establishments. "Its impact is severely affecting the poor and vulnerable sections of society, the middle class, ordinary households, restaurants, hostels, and commercial users alike," he said.

Kharge noted that India imports nearly 60 per cent of its LPG requirement, and about 90 per cent of those imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, making the country vulnerable to geopolitical disruptions. He said the impact of the situation was being felt by poor and middle-class households, as well as by restaurants, hostels and small businesses.

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"The impact of this crisis is being felt in almost every part of the country. Households are in distress. Small roadside eateries, restaurants and hostels are bearing the brunt. Everything from community kitchens to charitable food centres has been forced to shut down," Kharge said.

He also questioned the government's claim that there was no shortage of LPG, pointing out that some establishments were reportedly purchasing cylinders at extremely high prices. "It is a matter of concern that several establishments have curtailed or suspended operations. Some are resorting to buying cylinders at rates exceeding Rs 5,000 per cylinder," he said.

The Congress leader further alleged that the government should have anticipated the crisis and made alternative arrangements for LPG imports. "If the government was aware that LPG imports would face a crisis, why were no alternative arrangements put in place?" he asked, urging the House to allow a detailed discussion on the issue.

Responding to Kharge's remarks, Union Minister JP Nadda criticised the Opposition for politicising the issue. "A Congress leader has been caught hoarding cylinders. They are inciting the peaceful people of the country. It is sad that the Opposition, particularly the Congress, does not stop doing politics even during difficult times. This crisis is not due to India," Nadda said.

Nadda also reminded Kharge about the procedural rules of the House during Zero Hour. "The Leader of the Opposition should know this is Zero Hour, and one has to conclude speaking within three minutes. This rule is for everyone," he added. (ANI)

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