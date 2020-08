Pune, Aug 5 (PTI) Pune district reported 2,331 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 97,309 on Wednesday, a health official said.

He said the death toll rose to 2,231 with 46 more patients succumbing to the infection in the western Maharashtra district.

Also, 1,159 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery.

"Of the 2,331 cases, 1,101 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits (the city), which the count now stood at 60,597.

"With 795 new cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's tally increased to 25,106," the official said.

"With 795 new cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's tally increased to 25,106," the official said.

The number of positive cases in rural parts of the district and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 11,606, he said.

