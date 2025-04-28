Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 28 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said as many as 24 "rogue elements" have been arrested by the police for allegedly promoting anti-national sentiments.

"Update on Crackdown against traitors for defending Pakistan on Indian soil- 19:00 hrs | 28.04. 24 Anti-Nationals are behind the bars now," CM Sarma posted on X.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman From Jammu and Kashmir Allegedly Molested Outside Jamia Millia Islamia University Gate 8.

The police today arrested Normal Hoque, Seikh Saroj, Firajul Islam, Kamal Uddin, and Samsul Haque.

On Saturday, CM Sarma said, "Assam will not tolerate any individual who, directly or indirectly, supports or defends Pakistan in connection with the heinous attack in Pahalgam. So far, the following individuals have been arrested by Assam Police for directly or indirectly promoting the cause of Pakistan on social media."

Also Read | Padma Bhushan Awards 2025: Shekhar Kapur, Arijit Singh, Pankaj Udhas Conferred With Honours by President Droupadi Murmu (See Pics and Videos).

The names in the post were identified as Hailakandi, Md Jabir Hussain, Md AK Bahauddin, Md Javed Mazumder, Md Mahahar Mia alias Md Mujihirul Islam, Md Aminul Islam, and Md Sahil Ali.

The country remains in mourning over the shocking death of 26 people in the terrorist attack in the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, which also left many injured. India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

The government has said that terrorists responsible for a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and conspirators will face severe punishment

Meanwhile the Panchayat elections in Assam are scheduled to be held in two phases, May 2 and May 7, respectively. The counting of the votes will be carried out on May 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)