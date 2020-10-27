Thane, Oct 27 (PTI) Twenty-four National Disaster Response Force personnel who took part in rescue operations post a deadly building collapse in Bhiwandi in September were awarded the 'Director General's Disc' for their exemplary work, officials said on Tuesday.

The ground-plus-three Gilani building crashed on September 21, killing 38 people, including 17 children.

An NDRF release said the 24 personnel were felicitated for exemplary dedication and outstanding professionalism towards their work during rescue operations which went on for over two days.

