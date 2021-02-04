Chandigarh, Feb 4 (PTI) The Haryana Government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of 24 IAS officers with immediate effect, an official statement said here.

Among the senior bureaucrats who have been shuffled include Varinder Singh Kundu, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Fisheries Department, Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Gurugram has been posted as ACS, Labour, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Departments.

Pranab Kishore Das, ACS, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has been posted as ACS, Power Department and ACS, New and Renewable Energy Department.

Trilok Chand Gupta, ACS, Power Department, has been posted as ACS, Mines and Geology Department.

P C Meena, Director General, Information Public Relations and Languages Department and Secretary, Information, Public Relations and Languages and Grievance Department has been posted as Director General and Secretary, Skill Development and Industrial Training and Employment Department and Secretary, Finance Department.

Sudhir Rajpal, ACS, Development and Panchayats Department has been posted as ACS, Civil Aviation Department, Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Gurugram and Chief Executive Officer, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Faridabad.

Raja Sekhar Vundru, ACS, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department has been posted as ACS, Skill Development and Industrial Training Department.

Vijay Singh Dahiya, Director General and Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Additional Chief Executive Officer, Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran and Managing Director, Haryana Land Reclamation has been posted as Director General and Secretary, Higher Education Department and Director General and Secretary Technical Education Department.

Ajit Balaji Joshi, Director General and Secretary, Higher Education Department and Director General and Secretary, Technical Education Department has been posted as Chief Administrator, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, Panchkula.

