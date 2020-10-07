Pune, Oct 7 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman, a stage dancer, allegedly committed suicide at her house in Hadapsar area of Pune city, the police said on Wednesday.

Vishakha Kale, the deceased, was suffering from depression for the last one year, said an official of Hadapsar police station.

The incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon when her sister and parents returned from market and saw her hanging from the ceiling of the kitchen.

Kale had met with an accident last year and sustained injuries to her face, the police official said.

"According to her sister, she was in depression since then and because of that she might have taken the extreme step," he said, adding that investigation is on.

