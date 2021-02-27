Aurangabad, Feb 27 (PTI) Aurangabad district in Maharashtra has reported 247 new cases of coronavirus, which took its overall infection count to 49,813, officials said on Saturday.

These new cases were detected on Friday, they said.

The number of active cases in the district is 1,691 at present, an official said.

A total of 65 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday, which pushed the recovery count to 46,858, he said.

According to him, two patients died due to the infection in Aurangabad city, which took the death toll to 1,264.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)