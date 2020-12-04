Surat, Dec 4 (PTI) As many as 249 new coronavirus cases were found in Surat district of Gujarat in the last 24 hours, the Gujarat Health Department said on Friday evening.

Surat's caseload thus went up to 43,477.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrest Five Members of 'Band Baaja Baarat Gang' for Training Children to Steal at Big Fat North Indian Weddings.

Two persons from Surat city succumbed to the infection during this period, taking the death toll in the district to 1,079, the department said in a release.

While 212 persons were found positive in Surat city, 37 cases were reported from rural areas since Thursday evening.

Also Read | Mumbai's BEST Gets 26 Electric AC Buses Built by Tata Motors.

On the other hand, 273 coronavirus patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, including 61 from rural parts of the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)