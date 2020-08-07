Imphal (Manipur) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Manipur reported 249 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases in the state now stands at 3,466.

"In the past twenty-four hours, 249 persons (57 males, 27 females) from the general population and 165 persons from Central Armed Police Force (CRPF) were confirmed as new COVID-19 positive cases," a Manipur government release said on Friday.

Also Read | 'Deeply Saddened to Hear About Accident of Air India Express Flight IX1344 Upon Landing at Kozhikode Airport', Says International Air Transport Association: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

Active cases in the state stand at 1,530 and 1,926 persons have recovered from the viral infection.

Manipur has reported 10 deaths due to COVID-19. (ANI)

Also Read | Air India Express Plane Crash: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Lead Sports Fraternity's Prayers for Victims of IX-1344 Dubai-Kozhikode Flight Mishap in Kerala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)