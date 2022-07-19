Shimla, Jul 19 (PTI) At least 25 houses, two bridges, and a few other properties were damaged in heavy rains and hailstorm in several villages in Kinnaur district here on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to the Kinnaur District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC), heavy rains, hailstorm, and cloud burst were reported from Pooh upstream such as Leo, Nako, Maling, Kaa, Chango, Yangthang, and Shalakhar.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Over 500 Workers of NSUI, Student Wing of Congress, Likely To Join BJP Ahead of Polls.

Due to the cloud burst, water level in drains increased and created a situation of flood, closing down all connectivity roads, state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said.

At least 20 houses, four public toilets, eight cowsheds, and four irrigation kuhals (small canals) in Shalkhar village were damaged, he said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Specially-Abled Youth Thrashed, Burnt With Hot Iron at School in Dhanbad.

In Chango village, two houses, four gharats, two cowsheds, three irrigation canals, one pedestrian bridge, and one PWD department bridge were damaged, Mokhta said.

Three houses and two cowsheds were destroyed in Leo village, he said.

Preliminary estimates say properties worth Rs 1.5 crore were wasted consisting of a loss of public property worth at least Rs 90 lakh, and of private properties worth Rs 15 lakh, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)