Patna, Apr 10 (PTI) At least 25 people were killed in lightning strikes and hailstorms in several districts of Bihar on Thursday, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Nalanda reported 18 deaths, followed by two in Siwan, one each in Katihar, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Bhagalpur and Jehanabad.

Also Read | Gwalior Shocker: Woman Forces Husband To Eat Feces at Gunpoint, Records Video and Threatens To Circulate It; Victim Appeals for Justice, Warns of Suicide.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, it said.

On Wednesday, 13 people had died in lightning strikes in four districts of Bihar.

Also Read | What Is Bicornuate Uterus? Know All About the Rare Condition That Baffled Doctors As US Woman Experiences Periods for Over 3 Years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)