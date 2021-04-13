Gangtok, Apr 13 (PTI) Sikkim reported 25 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the coronavirus caseload in the state to 6,435, an official said on Tuesday.

East Sikkim district reported 24 cases and West Sikkim district one, state Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

Sikkim now has 175 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,990 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 136, Bhutia said, adding that 134 patients have migrated to other states.

The Himalayan state has so far tested 85,737 samples for COVID-19, including 230 samples in the last 24 hours, he added.

