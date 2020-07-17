Chandigarh [India], July 17 (ANI): Chandigarh on Friday reported 25 new cases of COVID-19, according to the health department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory now stands at 660, including 169 active cases.

Also Read | BSF Apprehends Indian National Near Indo-Pak International Border at Rann of Kutch, Man Says He Was 'Going to Meet His Pakistani Girlfriend'.

Till date, 480 patients have been cured, while the death toll is presently at 11, the health department said.

With the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases and 687 deaths, India's COVID-19 positive cases crossed the 10 lakh mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read | CA Exams November 2020 Timetable Released: ICAI Announces Schedule for CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examinations Online at icai.org, Check Exam Dates Here.

The total positive cases stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths, according to the ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)