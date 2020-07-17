The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), has released the CA November 2020 exam timetable at the official website, icai.org. According to the schedule released by ICAI, the exams will start from November 1 and continue till November 18, 2020. ICAI has released the CA exams 2020 timetable for CA Foundation, CA Intermediate and CA Final and the examinations would be conducted in a single shift from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. However, the CA Foundation exam 2020 for Paper 3 and Paper 4 will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. In this article, we bring you the detailed the timetable and schedule for ICA CA Exams 2020 for Foundation, Intermediate and Final.

This year, ICAI exams were affected by the ongoing pandemic. The CA exams 2020 which were to be held in May, were initially postponed and scheduled to be held in July, 2020. However, because of the number of COVID-19 cases surging across the nation, the institute decided to merge the exams with November, 2020 attempt. Announcing the new schedule for CA Exams November 2020, ICAI noted that it would only hold the exam on the scheduled dates, provided a sufficient number of candidates offer themselves to appear from each centre. CA exams 2020 will be conducted in 207 cities across the country and five cities abroad.

ICAI aspirants who wish to appear in the November attempt, will have to fill and submit examination form, available from August 5, 2020. “Applications for admission to Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate & Final Examinations; Candidates are required to apply on-line at https://icaiexam.icai.org from 5th August, 2020 to 25th August, 2020 and remit the examination fee on-line by using VISA or MASTER or MAESTRO Credit / Debit Card / Rupay Card / Net Banking / Bhim UPI,” ICAI stated in its notification.

ICAI CA Exams 2020 November Timetable

Foundation Course Examination (New Scheme): November 9, 11, 15 and 17, 2020

Intermediate (IPC) Course Examination (Old Scheme): November 2, 4, 6 and 8, 2020- Group I, November 10, 12, 16, 2020- Group II

Intermediate Course Examination (Under New Scheme): November 2, 4, 6 and 8, 2020- Group I, November 10, 12, 16, 18, 2020- Group II

Final Course Examination (Old & New): November 1, 3, 5 and &, 2020- Group I, November 9, 11, 15 and 17, 2020- Group II

Now that the November 2020 schedule is out, students are advised to start their preparation and also apply for the examinations, if they are willing to, as soon as ICAI opens its registration window. Further updates will be informed through ICAI’s official websites only.

