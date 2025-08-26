Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): A 25-year-old man was beaten to death by his in-laws, as they were against his love marriage in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a police official said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Harsi village under the jurisdiction of Belgada police station in the district. The deceased, identified as Om Prakash, had a love marriage with a woman of the same village around a year ago against the wishes of the woman's family. Following the marriage, the couple had been living in Dabra, the police said.

The man returned to his village after around a year on August 19, and the family members of the woman thrashed him with sticks, leaving him seriously injured. He was admitted to Jaya Arogya Hospital (JAH) but succumbed to injuries in the intervening night of August 23 and August 24.

Speaking to ANI, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Robin Jain said, "The incident was reported in Harsi village under Belgada police station limits, where a man and a woman of the same village had a love marriage around a year ago. The family members of the woman were against the marriage, and therefore, the couple was living in a rented house in Dabra. A few days ago, they returned to their village, and the family members of the woman assaulted the man with a stick severely, leaving him seriously injured."

The man was admitted to the hospital, but he could not survive and passed away on the intervening night of August 23 and August 24. Based on the complaint of the wife of the man, the police registered a case against four people and arrested the father and uncle of the woman in relation to the crime, the officer said.

Efforts are on to nab the remaining two accused at the earliest, and further investigation is underway, he added.(ANI)

