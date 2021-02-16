Raipur, Feb 16 (PTI) With 250 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths reported on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh's caseload rose to 3,09,623 and death toll to 3,783, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered from the viral infection reached 3,02,935 after 24 people were discharged from hospitals while 237 patients completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 2,905 active cases.

Raipur district reported 59 new cases, taking its caseload to 54,741, including 796 deaths.

Durg district recorded 63 new cases and Rajnandagon 20.

Of six fatalities recorded during the day, three took place on Tuesday, two on Monday and one had taken place even earlier.

With 22,185 samples tested on Tuesday, the total number of tests conducted in the state went up to 45,64,099.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,09,623, New cases 250, Death toll 3,783, Recovered 3,02,935, Active cases 2,905, total tests 45,64,099.

